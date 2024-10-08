AIRLINK 143.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-1.27%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.43%)
DFML 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
DGKC 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.16%)
FCCL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFBL 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.32%)
FFL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.58%)
HUBC 114.50 Decreased By ▼ -7.32 (-6.01%)
HUMNL 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.29%)
KEL 3.78 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.8%)
KOSM 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.08%)
MLCF 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.98%)
NBP 59.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.17%)
OGDC 170.90 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (0.99%)
PAEL 25.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 128.65 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (0.9%)
PRL 24.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.44%)
PTC 11.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
SEARL 55.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TOMCL 35.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TPLP 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.43%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.15%)
TRG 45.98 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.35%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,990 Increased By 9.8 (0.11%)
BR30 27,309 Decreased By -111.1 (-0.41%)
KSE100 84,979 Increased By 68.9 (0.08%)
KSE30 27,209 Increased By 11.6 (0.04%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-08

CTD kills seven alleged terrorists

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2024 07:33am

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed seven terrorists of Fitna-ul-Khawarij during an operation near Mianwali Makdarwal. The CTD Sargodha had registered a case and launched a special operation to arrest the absconding terrorists.

The terrorists opened fire, which was retaliated by the CTD personnel. Resultantly, seven terrorists were killed by their own accomplices, while eight terrorists managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness.

The CTD also recovered explosives, seven Kalashnikovs, bullets and six hand grenades from the possession of militants. He said the process of identifying the terrorists is going on, and a special search operation has been started to arrest the escaped terrorists.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

terrorists killed CTD Punjab Fitna al Khawarij Punjab Counter Terrorism Department

Comments

200 characters

CTD kills seven alleged terrorists

CPEC power projects: All set to ink $16bn debt re-profiling pacts during Li’s visit

Working group to be formed to project country’s stance globally

CCP grants approval: PSPC acquires 100pc equity stakes in NSPC

Telecom services deteriorate as CMOs meet KPIs partially

SHC asks FBR to withdraw recovery notices issued to SOEs

Ministry seeks proposals from REAP with a view to achieving export target

Gang exploits dormant taxpayer identities to commit Rs81bn fraud

Constitutional violations by judges demand accountability: CJP

Chinese diplomatic mission launches emergency plan

Govt resolves to punish Majeed Brigade

Read more stories