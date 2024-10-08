CTD kills seven alleged terrorists

LAHORE: The Punjab Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) killed seven terrorists of Fitna-ul-Khawarij during an operation near Mianwali Makdarwal. The CTD Sargodha had registered a case and launched a special operation to arrest the absconding terrorists.

The terrorists opened fire, which was retaliated by the CTD personnel. Resultantly, seven terrorists were killed by their own accomplices, while eight terrorists managed to escape by taking advantage of the darkness.

The CTD also recovered explosives, seven Kalashnikovs, bullets and six hand grenades from the possession of militants. He said the process of identifying the terrorists is going on, and a special search operation has been started to arrest the escaped terrorists.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024