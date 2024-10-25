AGL 37.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.71%)
AIRLINK 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.96 (-2.16%)
BOP 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.07%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.51%)
DFML 44.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-3.08%)
DGKC 87.38 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.19%)
FCCL 33.91 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (7.31%)
FFBL 64.86 Increased By ▲ 3.16 (5.12%)
FFL 9.97 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (8.37%)
HUBC 105.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.56 (-3.27%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.95%)
KEL 4.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-5.79%)
KOSM 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.16%)
MLCF 37.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.34%)
NBP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.19%)
OGDC 177.00 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.56%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
PIBTL 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.36%)
PPL 135.75 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (1.69%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.33%)
PTC 16.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.69%)
SEARL 65.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-4.83%)
TOMCL 35.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-2.05%)
TPLP 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.6%)
TREET 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.64%)
TRG 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.81 (-3.65%)
UNITY 25.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.98%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.26%)
BR100 9,666 Increased By 79.8 (0.83%)
BR30 28,768 Decreased By -23 (-0.08%)
KSE100 89,994 Increased By 1048 (1.18%)
KSE30 28,395 Increased By 352.5 (1.26%)
Markets

FTSE 100 set for weekly losses on mixed earnings, budget anticipation

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2024 03:13pm

London’s blue-chip stock index slipped on Friday and was on track for weekly losses, as investors assessed a mixed bag of corporate earnings ahead of the highly awaited first budget from the country’s new Governmentt next week.

The FTSE 100 was 0.1% down as of 0930 GMT, while the domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 edged up 0.1%, with both the indexes poised for weekly declines.

Medical equipments was the worst-hit sector on the day, down 2%, and even for the week.

Airtel Africa slumped 6% to its lowest level since early September, after the telecommunications services provider reported a double-digit fall in half-yearly operating profit.

On the flip side, NatWest jumped 4% to its highest levels since 2011 after raising its income forecast for 2024, boosting the banks index.

FTSE 100 dips but logs weekly gain on rate cut bets

With the budget scheduled for Oct. 30, UK’s finance minister Rachel Reeves faces a tough task to raise the tax revenues needed to invest more in public services and new infrastructure. Further, a fresh report showed Reeves was also seeking to change fiscal rules.

A survey showed British consumer confidence fell to the lowest level since March amid concerns about possible tax hikes.

Among other movers, Intertek Group lost nearly 3% after HSBC initiated coverage on the British product testing firm’s stock with a “reduce” rating.

Abrdn shares fell for the second day, down nearly 3% on Friday, after deeper-than-expected outflows of client funds in the third quarter.

