ATC grants bail to two PTI KP MPAs

ISLAMABAD: The Anti-Terrorist Court (ATC), on Thursday, granted bail to two members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, police personnel and employees of rescue 1122 in a case registered against them following the PTI’s October 4 protest rally.

The ATC judge, Abul Hasnaat Zulqarnain, while hearing the case, granted bail to two PTI members of KP Assembly Anwar Zeb and Malik Liaqat as well as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government employees including 62 personnel of police, 18 Rescue 1122 officials in terrorism case registered against them at Kohsar police station. PTI lawyer Anser Kiyani appeared before the court.

He told the court that the allegation levelled against the accused is baseless and there is no evidence with the prosecution to prove these allegations.

The court, after hearing the arguments, granted bail to all the accused against the surety bonds of Rs 20,000 each.

