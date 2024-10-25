Pregnant women, children more vulnerable to smog

LAHORE: In pursuance of the orders of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Lahore General Hospital (LGH) has established a special counter to provide necessary information and awareness to the citizens about smog.

The medical staff will be available at this counter round the clock to help the people visiting the LGH. DMS Dr. Junaid Amjad and DMS Dr. Anam Batool have been appointed as focal persons on smog.

Principal Ameeruddin Medical College Prof. Dr. Muhammad Al-Fareed Zafar also visited the awareness smog counter set up in the emergency and the special ward set up for the affected people and also reviewed the arrangements.

MS Dr. Faryad Hussain told the principal that awareness pamphlets have also been provided at the smog counter.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar said that smog is a serious threat to human health. Citizens should follow precautionary measures while going out of the house, he said. He said that pregnant women and children are easy target of smog. He said that smog can cause eye diseases, respiratory diseases, high blood pressure and heart diseases. He asked the people to use a face mask; use glasses while traveling, wash face, eyes, nose and hands with fresh water and avoid rubbing the eyes. If the eyes are red, an eye specialist should be consulted immediately, he said.

Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar asked MS Dr. Faryad Hussain to ensure monitoring of smog counter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024