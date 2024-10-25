PITB to launch e-Rozgaar 2.0 initiative

LAHORE: To empower the youth across Pakistan with digital skills, the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) has decided to launch its e-Rozgaar 2.0 initiative.

In this connection, two new agreements were signed, solidifying partnerships with The Learning Hub Gujranwala and City College Multan to establish e-Rozgaar centres in their respective locations, disclosed PITB on Thursday.

PITB Director General (DG) e-Governance Sajid Latif, The Learning Hub Principal Sana Ajmal and City College Multan Managing Director Waheed Ahmad signed the agreements. PITB Director Skills Development Wing Ahmad Islam Syan was also present.

The e-Rozgaar 2.0 initiative was an evolved version of PITB’s successful digital training programmes, aiming to provide affordable, on-campus training for the youth of Pakistan. The initiative focuses on equipping the youth with relevant skills in web development, digital marketing, content writing, graphic design and other essential domains of the digital sector. These programmes were tailored to meet the needs of the evolving digital marketplace and enable the youth to earn online.

Commenting on the new initiative, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said that e-Rozgaar 2.0 was set to broaden the reach of digital literacy, allowing students to benefit from structured courses and hands-on training. “This initiative addresses the growing demand for tech-savvy professionals in Pakistan and seeks to empower the younger generation to explore online earning opportunities through freelancing platforms,” he added.

