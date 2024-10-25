AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 136.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-0.43%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
CNERGY 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
DCL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.88%)
DFML 45.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.95%)
DGKC 85.51 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 31.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
FFBL 63.06 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (2.2%)
FFL 9.58 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.13%)
HUBC 108.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
HUMNL 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.02%)
KEL 4.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.86%)
KOSM 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.37%)
NBP 67.88 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (1.31%)
OGDC 179.35 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.9%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
PPL 137.02 Increased By ▲ 3.53 (2.64%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.92%)
PTC 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
SEARL 67.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TOMCL 35.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.83%)
TPLP 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TREET 14.73 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.61%)
TRG 48.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.25%)
UNITY 25.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 9,689 Increased By 103 (1.07%)
BR30 29,070 Increased By 278.7 (0.97%)
KSE100 89,987 Increased By 1040.8 (1.17%)
KSE30 28,399 Increased By 356.3 (1.27%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-25

Pakistanis travelling to Iraq advised

Recorder Report Published 25 Oct, 2024 07:50am

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel advisory urging Pakistani nationals intending to travel to Iraq to exercise extreme caution due to recent developments in the region.

The advisory emphasises the importance of prioritising safety until the situation stabilises and normal airline operations resume.

In light of the current circumstances, the ministry advises travellers to stay informed about the evolving security situation and consider postponing their travel plans if possible.

For assistance and further information, the Pakistan Embassy in Baghdad has made its contact numbers available for Pakistani citizens. Those in need of support can reach out at:+964-783 495 0311 and +964-772 997 7773.

The advisory reflects the government’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad, encouraging them to remain vigilant and informed as they plan their travels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

iRAQ Ministry of Foreign Affairs Pakistani nationals travel advisory

Comments

200 characters

Pakistanis travelling to Iraq advised

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Incidence of GST to go down: Minimum value of 4 steel goods drastically cut

‘Fazl tried to make constitutional amendment controversial’: Bilawal gives 26th Amendment passage credit to outgoing CJP

Read more stories