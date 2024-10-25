Pakistanis travelling to Iraq advised

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a travel advisory urging Pakistani nationals intending to travel to Iraq to exercise extreme caution due to recent developments in the region.

The advisory emphasises the importance of prioritising safety until the situation stabilises and normal airline operations resume.

In light of the current circumstances, the ministry advises travellers to stay informed about the evolving security situation and consider postponing their travel plans if possible.

For assistance and further information, the Pakistan Embassy in Baghdad has made its contact numbers available for Pakistani citizens. Those in need of support can reach out at:+964-783 495 0311 and +964-772 997 7773.

The advisory reflects the government’s commitment to the safety and well-being of its citizens abroad, encouraging them to remain vigilant and informed as they plan their travels.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024