Customs agents licensing rules 2001: ‘FBR resolves most of issues’

Published 25 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: Saifullah Khan, Chairman All Pakistan Customs Agents Association (APCAA) said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has resolved most of the issues related to the customs agents licensing rules 2001.

He said that a high-level meeting was held on October 23, 2024, at FBR House between FBR officials and representatives of the customs agents on the instructions of chairman FBR Rashid Mahmud Langriyal.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Collector Peshawar Nasir Jamil, was attended by Chief Collector (South) Appraisement Mohsin Rafiq, APCAA chairman Saifullah Khan and others.

During the meeting, the customs agents expressed their concerns over the modifications made in their licensing rules under SRO 1618(I)/2024, raising disenchantment among the customs agents. Later, the FBR officials accepted major suggestions and agreed to resolve most of the issues related to the customs agents. “We appreciate the FBR’s prompt action in addressing our concerns,” chairman APCAA said.

