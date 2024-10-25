AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Markets Print 2024-10-25

Dalian iron ore falters on firmer supply

Reuters Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

SINGAPORE: Dalian iron ore futures prices declined on Thursday, weighed down by stronger supply of the steelmaking ingredient and a softer global steel market outlook.

The most-traded January iron ore contract on China’s Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) ended morning trade 1.39% higher at 746.5 yuan ($104.91) a metric ton.

The benchmark November iron ore on the Singapore Exchange, however, was 0.14% higher at $98.85 a ton, as of 1413 GMT. Production reports from major miners have shown they have overcome supply disruptions to raise output in recent months, while steel production is falling, ANZ analysts said in a note.

Australia’s Fortescue, the world’s fourth-largest iron ore miner, on Thursday posted a 4% rise in its first-quarter iron ore shipments but noted a drop in realised prices.

The readings follow higher-than-expected output estimates from other top miners, including BHP, and comes at a time when rivals such as Vale and Rio Tinto are moving to expand supplies. China’s crude steel output fell to 77.1 million tons in September, declining 6.1% month-on-month and dropping 3.1% from a year ago, World Steel Association data showed on Wednesday.

Japan, one of the world’s top five largest steel producers, saw its September crude steel output fall 3.6% from August and 5.8% year-on-year, data from the Japan Iron & Steel Federation showed on Tuesday. Unless Japan’s output picks up in the coming months, the total for the current fiscal ending next March could fall to a four-year low, said consultancy Mysteel.

Further support for iron ore is likely to be sparse as announcements of Chinese stimulus measures come to an end, Westpac analysts said. Other steelmaking ingredients on the DCE were weaker, with coking coal and coke easing 0.97% and 1.8%, respectively.

Steel benchmarks on the Shanghai Futures Exchange lost ground. Rebar fell 0.57%, hot-rolled coil dropped 0.63%, while wire rod and stainless steel shed nearly 1.0%.

