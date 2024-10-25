Garment training centres to be set up in every tehsil: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that women of Punjab should be an example of development and prosperity in every field including education, health, employment and sports.

She said this while speaking as a chief guest at a ceremony in Garments City Sheikhupura, to mark the completion of training of the first batch of her project to make women skilled and economically empowered.

The CM gave certificates to the women who were trained in garment making and sewing. She wrote a new history of Punjab by giving financial assistance to the poor women of Wagah in the form of scholarships and job letters along with awarding them training completion certificates.

The CM said, “The purpose of making you skilled is that you become not a receiver but a giver, don’t be dependent on anyone. Inshallah, garment training centres will be built in every tehsil so that my girls do not have to travel far from homes. This is the first batch of women to complete training under the program of skilled women for the first time in Punjab.”

The CM met with the women undergoing training in garment manufacturing, and congratulated them on the completion of their training.

The CM said, “No one will consider you weak after becoming skilled, Inshallah, congratulations on your growth journey. Every daughter is proud; you are the honor and glory of your house. I am so glad you have learned this skill; you will be able to live confidently. No woman should have to stretch her hands, rather she should be able to earn with dignity. This was the very aim of this project.” The passing out women thanked and prayed a lot for Madam Chief Minister.

