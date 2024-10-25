AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
Oct 25, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-10-25

FIR registered against Mengal at Islamabad police station

Fazal Sher Published 25 Oct, 2024 06:28am

ISLAMABAD: The city police, on Thursday, registered a terrorism case against Balochistan National Party (BNP) chief Akhtar Mengal and his other party leaders.

Police registered the first information report (FIR) against Mengal and others at the Secretariat Police Station under sections 506,452,353,186,148,140, and 149 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (7ATA) at the complaint of Joint Secretary Jameel Ahmed.

According to the FIR, during the Senate session held on October 22, unauthorised individuals namely, Shafi Muhammad, Ahmed Nawaz, Mir Jehanzeb Mengal, Akhtar Hussain Langov and Shafiq Takarai tried to enter into the Senate galleries and lobbies without permission.

It says that it was reported that they were accompanying Sardar Akhtar Mengal and when the Senate security staff tried to stop them from entering, they scuffled, and forcefully pushed the security staff deputed in the Senate hall.

This constitutes undue interference and prohibits the Senate staff from doing official work, it says. It was also reported that they were carrying weapons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

