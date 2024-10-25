Some 28 firms honoured at MAP’s CEA ceremony

KARACHI: Some 28 companies were honoured in the Management Association of Pakistan’s (MAP) 39th Corporate Excellence Awards (CEA) ceremony as acknowledge publicly-listed companies based on their financial performance, as well as management structures and practices.

Addressing the event, MAP President Senator Sarmad Ali highlighted that the Corporate Excellence Awards serve as a benchmark for companies striving to achieve excellence in their respective fields and encourage them to constantly evolve in the face of ever-changing business dynamics.

He said those awards were not just recognition of outstanding corporate performance, but a testament to the continuous improvement in management practices within country.

