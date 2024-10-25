AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
World

Hamas official says ready to stop fighting if Israel accpets Gaza truce

AFP Published 25 Oct, 2024 12:16am

GAZA STRIP: A senior Hamas official told AFP on Thursday that the group had told Egyptian officials it was ready to stop fighting in Gaza if Israel committed to a ceasefire deal.

The official said a Hamas delegation discussed “ideas and proposals” related to a Gaza truce with Egyptian officials in Cairo on Thursday, adding that “Hamas has expressed readiness to stop the fighting, but Israel must commit to a ceasefire, withdraw from the Gaza Strip, allow the return of displaced people, agree to a serious prisoner exchange deal and allow the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.”

