AGL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
AIRLINK 136.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.31%)
BOP 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.07%)
CNERGY 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
DCL 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.13%)
DFML 45.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.19%)
DGKC 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
FCCL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.27%)
FFBL 62.26 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.91%)
FFL 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.72%)
HUBC 108.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.1%)
KOSM 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
MLCF 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.37%)
NBP 67.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.34%)
OGDC 179.85 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (2.18%)
PAEL 25.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 137.15 Increased By ▲ 3.66 (2.74%)
PRL 24.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
PTC 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
SEARL 66.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-1.83%)
TELE 7.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
TOMCL 35.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.9%)
TREET 14.67 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
TRG 49.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.79%)
UNITY 25.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.5%)
BR100 9,644 Increased By 58 (0.61%)
BR30 29,023 Increased By 231.8 (0.8%)
KSE100 89,613 Increased By 667.3 (0.75%)
KSE30 28,277 Increased By 234.7 (0.84%)
Oct 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 24, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 25 Oct, 2024 08:31am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • PM Shehbaz urges FBR to use technology to improve revenue collection

Read here for details.

  • Sri Lanka Air Force chief discusses defence collaboration with Gen Sahir Shamshad

Read here for details.

  • FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about 26th constitutional amendment

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $18mn, now stand at $11.04bn

Read here for details.

Despite higher sales, textile giant Interloop’s profit down 94% in 1QFY25

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi released from Adiala Jail on bail

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Sindh

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

KE concerned at Nepra’s delay in announcing FCA for two months

August FCA: Nepra approves 86 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Guddu Thermal Power Plant: CPGCL urges SBP to grant LC approval in favour of GE

Justice Mansoor refuses special bench role until Full Court review

Duties, taxes on transhipment: Bank guarantees mandatory for Iranian transporters

APTMA urges MPC to cut interest rate by 400bps

Karachi to Sukkur via Hyderabad: Centre, Sindh agree to construct M6 Motorway

DG I&I Customs enforcement, anti-smuggling functions abolished

Incidence of GST to go down: Minimum value of 4 steel goods drastically cut

‘Fazl tried to make constitutional amendment controversial’: Bilawal gives 26th Amendment passage credit to outgoing CJP

Read more stories