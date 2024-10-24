AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,586 Increased By 239.1 (2.56%)
BR30 28,791 Increased By 678.6 (2.41%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $18mn, now stand at $11.04bn

BR Web Desk Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 24, 2024 08:16pm

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased by $18 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.04 billion as of October 18, data released on Thursday showed.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $16.02 billion. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at $4.98 billion.

The central bank did not specify a reason for the increase in reserves.

“During the week ended on 18-Oct-2024, SBP reserves increased by US$ 18 million to US$ 11,040.7 million,” it said.

Last week, SBP foreign exchange reserves increased by $215 million to reach at $11.02 billion, a 2.5-year high.

The recent increase in the SBP reserves has come on the back of an inflow from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Last month, the central bank received the first tranche of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 760 million, equivalent to $1.03 billion, from the IMF after its Executive Board approved the 37-month, $7-billion Extended Fund Facility (EFF) for Pakistan.

The Pakistani authorities and the IMF team reached a staff-level agreement on the EFF in the amount equivalent to SDR 5,320 million (or about USD 7 billion) on July 12.

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) SBP reserves forex reserves Foreign reserves foreign exchange reserves SBP reserves SBP data SBP Forex reserves Pakistan forex reserves SBP foreign exchange reserves exchange reserves central bank reserves

Comments

200 characters

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves increase $18mn, now stand at $11.04bn

Pakistan aims to privatise flag carrier PIA in November: finance minister

Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi released from Adiala Jail on bail

PSX inks new record, KSE-100 settles near 89,000 mark

FO rejects OHCHR’s statement about 26th constitutional amendment

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

Despite higher sales, textile giant Interloop’s profit down 94% in 1QFY25

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Sindh

Read more stories