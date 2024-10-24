AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
Pakistan

Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi released from Adiala Jail on bail

  • IHC also orders Imran Khan be produced in court by 3pm today
BR Web Desk Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 24, 2024 03:42pm

Bushra Bibi, wife of incarcerated ex-prime minister Imran Khan was released on Thursday from Adiala Jail, ending about nine months of imprisonment, a day after being granted bail in the Toshakhana case.

During the hearing today, Bushra’s counsels Malik Tariq Mehmood Noon and Sohail Satti submitted the surety bonds worth Rs1 million for her release.

Following her release, PTI in a post on X welcomed her and said that she had faced difficult times, “disgusting campaign and character assassination attempts against her illegal time in jail”.

“The Pakistani nation salutes your bravery!” the party said on X.

On Wednesday, a single IHC bench of Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition moved by Bushra seeking post-arrest bail in Toshakhana case.

In his short order, Justice Miangul Hassan said, “The instant petition is accepted and the petitioner is admitted to post arrest bail subject to her furnishing bail bonds in the sum of Rs10,00,000/- with two sureties in the like amount to the satisfaction of the learned trial Court.”

Bushra was incarcerated in the same jail as her husband after they were arrested in a case linked to the illegal sale of state gifts. FIA has accused the couple of receiving the Bulgari jewellery set from Saudi Arabia and failing to submit the set in Toshakhana.

The FIA has said that according to the records, the items are valued at Rs71.5 million but the accused got it valued at Rs5.8 million from a private firm.

IHC orders Imran Khan be produced in court by 3pm today

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered that ex-premier Imran Khan be produced before the court by 3pm today, Aaj News reported.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan took up a petition against Adiala Jail authorities for not allowing meetings with Imran despite previous court orders.

The court ruled that Imran be presented today and be allowed to have a virtual meeting with his lawyers.

He said if the jail authorities fail to produce the PTI founding chairman, than it must inform the court about the reasons.

On Wednesday, the IHC judge was informed by Imran’s legal team that even the lawyers were not being allowed to meet the incarcerated leader.

The judge then summoned Superintendent Adiala Jail on Thursday (today).

The former PM Khan has faced dozens of cases since he was removed as premier in 2022 and has been incarcerated since 2023.

The PTI founding chairman was arrested in a new case in July this year after being acquitted in another case.

