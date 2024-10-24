Sri Lanka Air Force chief discusses defence collaboration with Gen Sahir Shamshad

Commander Sri Lanka Air Force Air Marshal RA Udeni P. Rajapaksa, who is on an official visit to Pakistan, called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza at Joint Staff Headquarters Rawalpindi, the military’s media affairs wing said on Thursday.

“Both sides reiterated their commitment to enhancing bilateral security and defence collaboration during the meeting,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Russian Deputy Chief of General Staff meets Gen Sahir

CJCSC said Pakistan values its enduring relationship with Sri Lanka, highlighting a shared commitment to fortifying bilateral ties, particularly in defence and security.

Air Marshal Rajapaksa appreciated the high professional standards of the Pakistani armed forces, their achievements in the fight against terrorism, and their continued efforts for regional peace and stability.

Earlier, upon arrival at Joint Staff Headquarters, a smartly dressed tri-services contingent presented the ‘Guard of Honour’ to the Sri Lankan Air Force chief.