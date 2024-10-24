AGL 38.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 137.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.07%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.1%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
DFML 45.78 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
DGKC 84.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.62%)
FCCL 31.19 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.04%)
FFBL 61.85 Increased By ▲ 4.25 (7.38%)
FFL 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.52%)
HUBC 108.21 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.27%)
HUMNL 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
KEL 4.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.21%)
KOSM 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.51%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.1%)
NBP 67.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.44%)
OGDC 175.60 Increased By ▲ 6.61 (3.91%)
PAEL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (2.1%)
PRL 24.04 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.18%)
PTC 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.13%)
SEARL 66.80 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.17%)
TELE 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.57%)
TOMCL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.44%)
TPLP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.34%)
TRG 48.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (7.62%)
UNITY 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 9,545 Increased By 197.7 (2.12%)
BR30 28,746 Increased By 633.3 (2.25%)
KSE100 88,751 Increased By 1556.5 (1.79%)
KSE30 27,962 Increased By 564.6 (2.06%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets OGDC (Oil & Gas Development Company Limited) 175.60 Increased By ▲ 3.91%

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Sindh

BR Web Desk Published 24 Oct, 2024 12:05pm

Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan’s largest exploration and production (E&P) company, has commenced production of oil and gas from its exploratory well Baloch-2 located in district of Sanghar, Sindh.

The E&P shared the development in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

“We are pleased to announce that the well has now been brought into production in Sinjhoro block,” OGDCL said in its notice.

OGDCL finds new gas reserves in Sindh

It said that the company’s in-house expertise was key in delineating, drilling, and testing the structure.

“Drilled to a depth of 3,920 meters, the well is currently producing 350 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and 5 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) of gas,” it said.

OGDCL informed the production is connected to the Sinjhoro Processing Plant, with gas being injected into the Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGCL) network.

This venture is a collaboration between OGDCL (76% working interest), Orient Petroleum Inc. (19%), and GHPL (5%).

“OGDCL is focused on fast-tracking exploration, drilling, and production to enhance national energy security and contribute to Pakistan’s sustainable development,” the company said.

Back in August, OGDCL announced the discovery of gas condensate reserves at Baloch-2 well.

The discovery marked the first milestone in Sinjhoro block from Sembar Formation, said the listed company back then.

As per the company’s latest financial results, OGDCL reported a profit-after-tax (PAT) of Rs208.98 billion for fiscal year ended June 30, 2024.

PPL begins oil & gas production from Punjab

Earnings registered a decline of nearly 7% as compared to Rs224.62 billion in the same period of the previous year (SPLY).

The company also announced a final cash dividend of Rs4 per share i.e. 40%.

OGDCL PSX energy sector psx companies oil and gas sector PSX notice Oil and gas production Pakistan energy sector oil and gas discovery Baloch 2 well

Comments

200 characters

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Sindh

PSX inks new record, KSE-100 crosses 89,000 amid broad-based buying

IHC orders Imran Khan be produced in court by 3pm today

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Oil prices rise 1% as Mideast attacks heighten supply concerns

IMF projects 2.1pc increase in govt expenditure

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Read more stories