AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.9%)
AIRLINK 137.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.91%)
CNERGY 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
DCL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.48%)
DFML 45.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
DGKC 84.70 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.68%)
FCCL 31.24 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (3.2%)
FFBL 61.94 Increased By ▲ 4.34 (7.53%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.3%)
HUBC 108.05 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.12%)
HUMNL 14.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.43%)
KOSM 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.51%)
MLCF 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.1%)
NBP 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.52%)
OGDC 175.30 Increased By ▲ 6.31 (3.73%)
PAEL 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
PPL 133.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (2.14%)
PRL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
PTC 16.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.81%)
SEARL 66.40 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.55%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.7%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
TPLP 7.91 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TREET 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.14%)
TRG 48.70 Increased By ▲ 3.45 (7.62%)
UNITY 25.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.66%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 9,540 Increased By 193.1 (2.07%)
BR30 28,708 Increased By 595.3 (2.12%)
KSE100 88,738 Increased By 1543.7 (1.77%)
KSE30 27,952 Increased By 554.8 (2.02%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields fall amid caution ahead of national election outcome

Reuters Published 24 Oct, 2024 12:59pm

TOKYO: Japanese government bond (JGB) yields fell on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of the country’s upcoming lower house election results. The 10-year JGB yield fell 2 basis points (bps) to 0.955%.

The five-year yield fell 0.5 bp to 0.585%.

Local media have reported that the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its coalition partner Komeito may lose their majority in the Oct. 27 election.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba dissolved the lower house of parliament on Oct. 9, setting up the snap election.

JGB yields rise as global politics add to pressure from yen

“Investors cannot actively buy JGBs before they see the outcome of the election.

Depending on the outcome, the Bank of Japan’s monetary policy may be affected,“ said Gen Taniguchi, market analyst at Mizuho Securities.

The Mainichi newspaper reported the ruling coalition may not reach 200 seats for an outright majority in the 465-seat chamber.

“The LDP may add other parties to the coalition and those parties may have different stance on the monetary policy from the LDP’s,” Taniguchi said.

The two-year JGB yield, which is most sensitive to the BOJ’s policy, was flat at 0.445%. The 20-year JGB yield fell 1 bp to 1.77%.

The yield inched up to 1.785% earlier in the session after the auction for the bonds with the same maturity received a weak demand.

The 30-year JGB yield fell 0.5 bp to 2.2%. The 40-year JGB yield fell 1.5 bps to 2.5%.

Japanese government bond

Comments

200 characters

JGB yields fall amid caution ahead of national election outcome

PSX inks new record, KSE-100 crosses 89,000 amid broad-based buying

IHC orders Imran Khan be produced in court by 3pm today

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Sindh

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Oil prices rise 1% as Mideast attacks heighten supply concerns

IMF projects 2.1pc increase in govt expenditure

Finance minister, his Saudi counterpart hold talks

Read more stories