AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (4.66%)
CNERGY 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.98%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.74%)
DGKC 85.51 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.65%)
FCCL 31.60 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (4.39%)
FFBL 61.70 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (7.12%)
FFL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
HUBC 108.75 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.78%)
HUMNL 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.56%)
KEL 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.42%)
KOSM 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-3.01%)
MLCF 38.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.11%)
NBP 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.89%)
OGDC 176.01 Increased By ▲ 7.02 (4.15%)
PAEL 25.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.18%)
PPL 133.49 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (1.9%)
PRL 24.02 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.09%)
PTC 16.82 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (6.79%)
SEARL 67.75 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (4.63%)
TELE 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.68%)
TOMCL 36.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.02%)
TREET 14.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.94%)
TRG 49.61 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (9.64%)
UNITY 25.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.24%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 9,572 Increased By 225.4 (2.41%)
BR30 28,816 Increased By 703.1 (2.5%)
KSE100 88,946 Increased By 1751.5 (2.01%)
KSE30 28,043 Increased By 645.6 (2.36%)
Oct 24, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 277.84 against the greenback in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published October 24, 2024 Updated October 24, 2024 04:15pm

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal decline against the US dollar, depreciating 0.04% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At close, the currency settled at 277.84, a loss of Re0.11 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 277.73, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar traded close to a three-month high against major peers on Thursday, underpinned by expectations for a slower pace interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and growing bets of a possible second Donald Trump presidency.

The dollar index, which measures the currency against six rivals including the euro and yen, stood at 104.38 as of 0115 GMT, not far from the overnight high of 104.57, a level last seen on July 30.

A spate of robust macroeconomic indicators and some hawkish comments from Fed officials have tempered bets for monetary easing over the rest of this year, according to CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Expectations for 50-basis-point rate cuts over the remaining two meetings of 2024 as opposed to a smaller reduction dropped to about 65% from about 70% a day earlier, and about 85% a week ago.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose more than 1% on Thursday, reversing some of the previous session’s losses, as the Middle East conflict and reports of North Korean troops ready to help Russia in Ukraine kept traders on edge ahead of the US presidential election.

Brent crude futures were up $1.26, or 1.7%, to $76.22 a barrel as of 0905 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed $1.26, or 1.8%, to $72.03. Oil prices have gained about 4% this week after shedding more than 7% last week on concerns of oversupply and weak demand and a perceived calming of Middle East tensions.

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank rupee rates

Comments

200 characters

Rupee records marginal decline against US dollar

Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi released from Adiala Jail on bail

PSX inks new record, KSE-100 settles near 89,000 mark

Security forces kill 9 terrorists in Bajaur: ISPR

Aurangzeb explores climate financing, trade deals with global institutions

Despite higher sales, textile giant Interloop’s profit down 94% in 1QFY25

OGDCL begins oil & gas production from Sindh

Gold price per tola decreases Rs2,300 in Pakistan

Oil prices broadly stable with uncertainty around Middle East and US election

Israeli strike kills Lebanese troops as France hosts aid conference

Read more stories