Oct 24, 2024
Pakistan Print 2024-10-24

PTI decides to challenge 26th Amendment

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 24 Oct, 2024 06:49am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday decided to challenge the recently passed 26th Constitutional Amendment in Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party’s core committee held here with PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan in chair to discuss the recently passed constitutional amendment followed by the appointment of Justice Yahya Afridi as chief justice of Pakistan.

The committee expressed grave concerns over the amendment, specifically criticising the disregard for seniority in the appointment of the chief justice of Pakistan. It directed the legal wing of the party to discuss the matter and report back to the core committee as the party could not sit idle in wake of the recent controversies, saying it was a direct attack on the constitution.

Gohar announced that the party would not only challenge the amendment in the top court but also launch a nationwide protest movement against the government.

The committee also demanded lifting the ban on meetings with PTI founding chairman Imran Khan in Adiala Jail and called for his and other party leaders’ immediate release including Aleema Khan, Uzma Khan and Azam Swati.

PTI leaders claimed the amendment was passed through horse-trading and force, further criticising the legitimacy of the assembly that passed it.

The meeting regretted that assembly which came into existence through a stolen mandate is now busy changing the laws and the constitution in its favour to perpetuate its rule, which will be resisted tooth nail.

The committee also agreed on formation of committees at the district and tehsil level to mobilise people for the protests against the “black law”.

The core committee also endorsed the patty’s political committee’s decision of issuing show-cause notices to the 14 members accused of defying the party policy regarding the recently passed legislation.

The committee also endorsed the political committee’s decision of boycotting the 12-member parliamentary committee for the appointment of Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The panel also said that the core committee meeting will be held every Thursday while the political committee will meet twice a week.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

