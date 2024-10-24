Ziauddin University marks World Food Day

KARACHI: “According to the 2024 Global Hunger Index, Pakistan ranks 109th out of 127 countries, with 36.9% of the population facing food insecurity.

The World Food Program further highlights that 20.5% of Pakistan’s population is undernourished and nearly 4% of children under five are stunted.” These alarming statistics were shared by Prof. Dr. Abbas Zafar, acting vice chancellor of Ziauddin University who urged for urgent action to address these challenges both nationally and globally.

He was addressing the audience during an event to mark World Food Day, themed “Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future,” organized by the College of Engineering & Technology, Food Science & Technology Programme, Ziauddin University.

The event aimed to raise awareness about global food security and sustainability, foster collaboration among key stakeholders, and explore innovative solutions to food-related challenges. It also emphasized promoting local food systems, and sustainable agricultural practices, and encouraging partnerships to create long-term solutions for a hunger-free world.

Prof Dr Abbas Zafar while emphasizing the need for a healthier and sustainable food supply said, “To achieve a hunger-free world, we must support small-scale farmers, promote sustainable agriculture, improve food distribution systems, address climate change, and invest in nutrition education.”

As the keynote speaker, Dr Mudassir Nazir, Manager Business Development at SGS Pakistan Private Limited, addressed the critical issue of food contamination, highlighting its pervasive nature throughout the food supply chain. He explained, “From the farm to the consumer, there is a high risk of contamination, which can jeopardize public health.”

Dr Nazir stressed the urgent need for strict adherence to global food safety standards to effectively prevent food borne illnesses that can arise from unsafe practices. He emphasized that compliance with these standards is not just a regulatory requirement but a moral obligation to protect consumers.

Furthermore, Dr. Nazir underscored the essential role of third-party verification systems, like those provided by SGS, in ensuring that food products meet rigorous safety requirements and are free from harmful contaminants. “These systems act as a safety net, assuring consumers that the food they purchase is safe for consumption,” he added, calling for increased awareness and implementation of such practices across the industry.

Dr. Saqib Arif, Principal Scientific Officer at the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council, highlighted pressing food safety concerns specific to rice production in Pakistan. He remarked that, despite the country being the 4th largest rice exporter globally, frequent rejections from international markets are primarily due to aflatoxin contamination in rice samples.

“These contamination issues significantly hinder our global competitiveness and impact our reputation as a reliable supplier,” Dr. Arif remarked. He pointed out that the potential for growth in this sector remains substantial, but achieving it requires concerted efforts to improve quality control measures.

Moreover, urging stakeholders to prioritize food safety, he said, “Implementing stricter quality assurance protocols is essential not only for safeguarding public health but also for enhancing the quality and safety of Pakistan’s agricultural exports.” Dr. Arif concluded by calling for collaboration among all stakeholders to create a more robust food safety framework that can elevate Pakistan’s standing in the global market.

Earlier, in his welcome address, Prof Dr Fahad Azim, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Science, Technology & Management, Ziauddin University said “Food is a universal human right a basic necessity. Yet, millions of people go to bed hungry every night. As we work towards a world free of hunger, we must remember that food security is about more than just feeding people. It's about ensuring access to nutritious, affordable, and sustainable food for all.”

Also, a large number of participants participated in the inter-university poster and product exhibition was also held during the event.

