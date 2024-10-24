Sindh Assembly hails passage of 26th Constitutional Amendment

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday voted on a resolution backing the 26th Amendment to the Constitution but opposition termed the legislation an “assault” on the judicial independence.

PTI-backed legislators and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) opposed the resolution and the newly legislated amendment, criticising the legislation as a tool for safeguarding the rule.

However, the ruling PPP and main opposition MQM supported the fresh amendment as an “inclusive” politics to strengthen the parliament and democracy and help “sanity” take over the judicial system of the country.

After presenting the resolution in the house, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah backed the 26th Amendment to the Constitution, hoping the legislation will help prevailing sanity in the judicial commission.

A parliamentary committee, he said, will represent two each legislators from treasury and opposition in the judicial commission to decide on the Chief Justice appointment unlike previously the judges would do.

He told the house that the new Chief Justice will be Yahya Afridi from October 26, 2024 after the amendment. He said that sanity will prevail in the judicial commission with elected representatives acting being accountable to the public.

“I and on behalf of my parliamentary party congratulate the entire nation,” on passing of 26th Amendment, he said and called the legislation “historic”. He hoped the move will underpin the parliament and public.

MQM’s Ali Khurshidi, who is the opposition leader in the house, supported the amendment and the subsequent resolution to back the legislation, calling it a “good” move with crediting “inclusive” politics for collective efforts that will sooner benefit the nation.

He also hailed the federal collation, of which his party is part, for the judicious move to strengthen the parliament, public and democracy. He showered praises on Chief of JUI-F, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman for his role in passing the 26th Amendment.

Jamaat-e-Islami’s Muhammad Farooq opposed the resolution that was introduced to seek a support for the 26th Amendment from the assembly, saying that legislation is an attack on judicial freedom.

He said that country adopted the 1973 Constitution with a consensus but the new amendment stands controversial and polarized. He said that the amendment has primarily politicized the appointment of the Chief Justice.

Farooq also called the amendment a conspiracy against the judiciary to bring it under the politicians through an absurd process. “I opposed the 26th Amendment with all its clauses,” he added.

Muhammad Shabbier Qureshi, the PTI-backed lawmaker opposed the resolution and the amendment, warning that the PPP will rue its action soon. “The PPP has crushed Bhutto’s Constitution,” he said. He said Imran Khan, currently imprisoned, continues to command significant public support, who strongly opposes the recent constitutional amendment. Shabbier asserted that the country is on the verge of achieving a true democracy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024