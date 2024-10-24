OGDCL announces gas discovery in Khairpur

KARACHI: Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced the gas discovery from Sawan South Block lower Goru B Reservoir Sand of Shahu-1 located in district Khairpur, Sindh Province.

The joint venture comprising OGDCL (20 percent working interest), United Energy Pakistan Limited, the operator (75 percent), Government Holding Private Limited (2.5 percent) and Sindh Energy Holding Limited (2.5 percent).

The well was spudded-in on August 18, 2024 and has been successfully drilled down to the depth of 12,675ft MD. The well was estimated to produce gas at the rate of around 10 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) gas at Wellhead Flowing Pressure (WHFP) of 4100 pound per square inch.

“The discovery has de-risked further exploration play in Sawan South Block,” material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024