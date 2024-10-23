AGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
Life & Style

Shah Rukh Khan set to host party for fans in Dubai this week

  • Event will take place on October 27 at Dubai Design District (d3)
BR Life & Style Published October 23, 2024 Updated October 23, 2024 06:17pm
Photo: Instagram @iamsrk
Photo: Instagram @iamsrk

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan will be hosting a party for his fans in Dubai this week in order to launch a new luxury streetwear collection, according to a report in Time Out Dubai on Wednesday.

Taking place at Sky 2.0 in the Dubai Design District (d3), fans will be able to buy tickets to the event where the actor will take center stage.

The event will launch the D’YAVOL X luxury streetwear collection X3 – a luxury fashion collective founded by Shah Rukh Khan, Leti Blagoeva, his son Aryan and Bunty Singh in 2022.

In a video on Instagram, Shah Rukh Khan said he is excited to see his fans.

“I’m truly excited to bring D’YAVOL to the UAE, which is not only a hub for the global luxury market but is also one of my favourite destinations.

“AfterDark+ promises to be a great experience and I’m looking forward to spending a memorable night with all those who love our brand.”

Bollywood’s Shah Rukh Khan to make history with two $100mn films in single year

Table reservations for no fewer than four guests will cost AED8,000 while standing-only tickets will be available from AED1,500.

Shah Rukh starred in last year’s second-highest grossing film, ‘Pathaan’.

