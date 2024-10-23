AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,223 Increased By 22.5 (0.24%)
BR30 27,766 Increased By 205.8 (0.75%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Oct 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-10-23

Additional revenue collection: Benefits must be passed on to public: PM

Sohail Sarfraz Published 23 Oct, 2024 06:22am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) that the benefits of additional revenue collection must be passed on to the general public specifically salaried class and compliant taxpayers during 2024-25.

Sources told Business Recorder that the prime minister has issued these directions for implementation of the FBR’s transformation plan.

The FBR has estimated to collect Rs75 billion to Rs100 billion additional revenue from heavy taxation on salaried class in budget (2024-25).

Tax collection at import stage: share in total collection reduces

The government will promulgate an Ordinance or present a Bill in the Parliament containing enforcement measures against non-filers and nil-filers; etc, to meet tax collection target of Rs12,915 billion for 2024-25. The draft law is under the process of vetting at the Law Division.

Recently, the prime minister had approved FBR’s transformation plan containing enforcement measures regarding abolishing non-filer category besides restructuring non-registered business entities.

Under the directive, the FBR is striving for collection of Rs2 trillion over and above the assigned revenue collection target on quarterly basis. Benefits of additional revenue collection must be passed on to public, salaried class and compliant taxpayers, the prime minister added.

When contacted, sources informed that the FBR’s maximum revenue collection may reach Rs12 trillion against the assigned target of Rs12.9 trillion by the end of the current fiscal year.

Despite taxation measures of Rs1,800 billion in the budget (2024-25), the FBR has suffered a massive shortfall of over and above Rs90 billion during the first quarter (July-September) 2024-25.

Sources said that government will promulgate an Ordinance containing enforcement measures against non-filers and nil-filers; etc, to meet tax collection target of Rs12,915 billion for 2024-25.

Recently, the prime minister had approved the FBR’s transformation plan containing enforcement measures regarding abolishing non-filer category besides restructuring non-registered business entities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Taxes FBR taxpayers revenue collection PM Shehbaz Sharif additional revenue

Comments

200 characters

Additional revenue collection: Benefits must be passed on to public: PM

Govt inks revised deals with 8 bagasse-fired IPPs

Climate, population and other issues: Aurangzeb urges development partners to work closely

Centre, AJK fail to finalise power tariff, WUC rate

Sept FCAs: CPPA-G seeks 71 paisa per unit negative adjustment

Nepra approves generation tariff for KE

IMF briefed about array of reforms

PTCL’s acquisition of Telenor, Orion Towers: CCP told there are no immediate competition concerns

Aurangzeb says debt reprofile talks with China encouraging

Sindh asks Centre to increase supply of natural gas

Read more stories