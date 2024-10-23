PFA shuts four food points over violations

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its operation against substandard and adulterated food across the Lahore division on the second consecutive day on Tuesday, stopping the sale and production of four food points over violations.

The teams also imposed Rs1.6 million cumulative fines on dozens of Food Business Operators (FBOs) while inspecting more than 1,700 eateries and production units in a daylong operation. A case has been registered against a food business operator for violations of the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

Moreover, the authority discarded 1,150 litres of adulterated milk, 380kg meat of dead and sick chicken and a huge quantity of substandard cooking oil including prohibited ingredients. The PFA teams conducted raids in Tollinton Market, Gulberg, Johar Town, Walled City, Johar Town, Babu Sabu, Shahdrah, Thokar Niaz Baig, Shalimar Town and other parts of the city.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said that the authority shut down four food points for using prohibited food ingredients, rusty vessels, poor storage system, poor personal hygiene of workers and worst condition of hygiene. The use of prohibited and non-food grade items is strictly prohibited in the preparation of food dishes as per the PFA Law, he added.

Further, he said, that a fine was imposed on food points for violating the Food Act. He said that teams inspected 620,000 litres of milk and 44,000kg meat of chicken.

