Food prices in Punjab lower than in other provinces: Azma

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2024 08:19am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Tuesday that food prices are the lowest in Punjab compared to other provinces.

“There has been a significant reduction in not only inflation but also crime in Punjab,” Azma said while addressing a press conference at DGPR today.

According to her, the PTI and hypocrisy go hand in hand. Following Punjab, the people of KPK have also rejected the “Fitna Party”. The local elections in KPK are sufficient to awaken the PTI.

She mentioned that “Apni Chhat Apna Ghar” is the flagship program of the Punjab government. Those building their homes are receiving Rs1.5 million. CM Maryam Nawaz not only makes promises but also follows through on them. In Kot Lakhpat, a woman who was paying Rs23,000 for a one-room rent has now started building her own home. Seeing the construction, the Chief Minister looked as happy as if it were her own home, she added.

Azma Bokhari noted that a separate department has been established in Punjab to monitor the prices of essential food items around the clock, keeping the government informed about supply and demand. The Chief Minister has taught other provinces how the “Sasti Roti” is important for people. The Chief Minister personally monitors the bidding in markets, resulting in the lowest prices for potatoes, tomatoes, onions, milk, and lentils in Punjab, Azma said.

The minister reported that crime in Lahore has decreased by 43%. Motorcycle thefts are down by 34%, car thefts by 29%, robberies by 47%, kidnappings by 80% and murders by 38%. She said the “Fitna Party” called for protests in 26 districts, but only 40 to 50 people gathered in 11 districts. Whenever the “Fasad Party” calls for a protest, they face failure, she added.

She added that the Punjab government is filing cases against vehicles emitting smoke and those burning crop residues to combat smog. Controlling the winds is challenging, but the Punjab government is taking all possible measures to keep the environment clean, she said.

She further stated that the PTI has crossed all limits of hypocrisy regarding the 26th Amendment. They were present in the parliamentary committee; if they did not intend to participate, why did they provide their names? The ‘Disruption Party’ withdrew their names under pressure, she said.

She also mentioned that Maryam Nawaz has spent Rs54 billion to relieve the people of Punjab in electricity bills. The prices of palm oil have increased worldwide, and the Chief Minister has ordered departments to reduce the prices of ghee and palm oil, with positive results expected soon.

