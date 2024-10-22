Pakistan, India extend agreement on Kartarpur Corridor for another five years

Islamabad and New Delhi have agreed to extend Kartarpur Corridor Agreement for another five years for facilitation of Indian pilgrims visiting Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur located in Narowal, Pakistan.

Originally signed in October, 2019 for a five-year term, the agreement is set to complete its initial duration on October 24, 2024.

“Its renewal underscores Pakistan’s enduring commitment to fostering interfaith harmony and peaceful coexistence,” Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue installed at Gurdwara Kartarpu

According to the details, the agreement continues to offer visa-free access to pilgrims from India, enabling them to visit the sacred site of Gurudwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur, where Baba Guru Nanak, founder of Sikhism, spent his final days.

Since its inception, the corridor has facilitated the pilgrimage of thousands of worshippers to the holy site.

“The Kartarpur Corridor fulfills the long-cherished aspirations of the Sikh community for an access to one of their most revered religious landmarks.

“It reflects Pakistan’s recognition of the importance of safeguarding the rights of religious minorities. The initiative has earned widespread appreciation from the international community, including the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres, who described it as a “Corridor of Hope”, the ministry’s statement read.

India’s foreign ministry also issued a statement stating that the agreement was extended for five years after an understanding between India and Pakistan “through diplomatic channels”.

How much Pakistan can earn with Kartarpur Corridor?

“Extension of the validity of the agreement will ensure uninterrupted operation of the corridor for use by the pilgrims from India to visit the holy Gurdwara in Pakistan.

“In view of the continued requests of pilgrims regarding the removal of $20 service charge levied by Pakistan per pilgrim per visit, India has once again urged Pakistan to not levy any fee or charges on the pilgrims,” the Indian ministry said.

Earlier this month, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar and the Government of Pakistan for the “hospitality and courtesies” during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit hosted by Islamabad.

Jaishankar came to Pakistan to attend the two-day SCO meeting, but no discussion on bilateral relations could occur between the two countries.

Terming the participation of Indian foreign minister in the SCO summit as a good sign, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said the visit could be a beginning of normalisation of ties between India and Pakistan.

“It would have been better had the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the SCO conference in Pakistan, however, the participation of Indian foreign minister was a positive sign,” Nawaz said during a meeting with a delegation of Indian journalists who came to Pakistan for the coverage of SCO moot.

On Monday, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that the United States valued its relationships with both Pakistan and India.

In response to the meeting between Jaishankar and Pakistani leaders SCO summit, Miller emphasised that the US maintained bilateral relations with both countries.

He added that the scope and nature of any discussions between the two nations was a matter for Pakistan and India to decide among themselves.