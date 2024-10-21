US values ties with both Pakistan, India: Mathew Miller

WASHINGTON: US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that the United States valued its relationships with both Pakistan and India.

In response to the meeting between Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Miller emphasised that the US maintained bilateral relations with both countries.

He added that the scope and nature of any discussions between the two nations was a matter for Pakistan and India to decide among themselves.

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar visited Islamabad for the SCO meeting, where he attended a luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and had an informal meeting with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.