AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,097 Increased By 8.5 (0.09%)
BR30 27,193 Increased By 58.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 85,250 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,803 No Change 0 (0%)
Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-21

US values ties with both Pakistan, India: Mathew Miller

NNI Published 21 Oct, 2024 06:04am

WASHINGTON: US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated that the United States valued its relationships with both Pakistan and India.

In response to the meeting between Indian Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Pakistani leaders at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit, Miller emphasised that the US maintained bilateral relations with both countries.

He added that the scope and nature of any discussions between the two nations was a matter for Pakistan and India to decide among themselves.

Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar visited Islamabad for the SCO meeting, where he attended a luncheon hosted by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and had an informal meeting with Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

India Pakistan Mathew Miller

Comments

200 characters

US values ties with both Pakistan, India: Mathew Miller

3 NTDC projects: World Bank, ADB and IsDB willing to finance

KE says not interested in Thar Block-II project sans its inclusion in IGCEP

Pak-UAE JMC meeting today to consider widening ties

Income Tax Ordinance: FBR drafting new law to end categories of ‘late-filers’, ‘non-filers’

Fiscal support to SOEs escalates to Rs5.7trn: SBP

Cabinet approves proposed draft

Senate passes 26th constitutional amendment bill

PMA concerned over increase in polio cases

Illegal housing schemes: PRA Tribunal takes judicial notice

26th constitutional amendment: Gilani congratulates nation on approval

Read more stories