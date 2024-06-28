Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s statue installed at Gurdwara Kartarpur

LAHORE: The statue of Maharajah Ranjit Sing, the first Sikh ruler of Punjab, has been permanently installed at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.

Punjab Minister for Minority Affairs and Pardhan of the Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, along with officials from the PMU Kartarpur and Sikh pilgrims from India, attended the installation ceremony.

On the occasion, Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora emphasised the importance of protecting the statue.

“The restored statue has been installed at Kartarpur Sahib so that Sikh pilgrims and general tourists from the Kartarpur Corridor and around the world can view it,” he said.

He also mentioned that the restoration of Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s Samadhi in Lahore would commence soon. Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib attracts Sikh pilgrims from India and worldwide, along with other tourists.

