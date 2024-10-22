Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
FBR lists cases pending implementation of FTO rulings

Sohail Sarfraz Published 22 Oct, 2024

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has compiled a list of important cases where decisions of the Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) have not been implemented including new valuation of immovable properties.

According to the documents available with Business Recorder, there are FTO’s decisions pending with the FBR for implementation.

The decisions are pending with FBR’ Members including Member Inland Revenue (Operations) and other senior tax officials.

Immovable properties: FBR may issue enhanced values today

The FBR has specified the case number and time period given by the FTO for implementation of the orders.

Out of seven major FTO decisions pending with the FBR, three are related to the sales tax and the remaining four cases are related to income tax matters.

The FBR has shared the list of the relevant cases with the FBR Members and Director Generals.

The FBR is directed to refer to the subject and to enclosed herewith complaints decided by the FTO for perusal and further necessary action: The FTO case number (6938/ISB/ST/2024) is pending with Member (IR-OPS); case number (7274/ISB/ST/2024), Member (IR-OPS); case number (6919/QTA/IT/ 2024) pending with Member (IR-POLICY), FBR; case number (6119/ISB/7/2024) pending with Member (Information Technology), FBR and case number (6359/LHR/ST/ 2024) pending with Directorate of Reforms & Automation, Islamabad/ PRAL; case number (621541-1R/1172024) pending with Secretary (Jurisdiction) FBR; case number (469/LHR/IT/ 2024) pending with Secretary (Jurisdiction) FBR.

