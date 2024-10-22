Int’l Rescue Challenge & UN INSARAG exercise starts

LAHORE: The Punjab Minister for Emergency Services, Khawaja Salman Rafique and the United Nations INSARAG Secretary Winston Chang officially inaugurated the International Rescue Challenge (IRC) at a ceremony held here at the Emergency Services Academy (Rescue 1122) on Monday.

The minister welcomed the International Rescue Teams, representatives of United Nations INSARAG and UN agencies in the event. He stated that its great honour for Pakistan that Pakistan Rescue Team has become first United Nations INSARAG Certified Rescue Team in South Asia.

As many as 274 international delegates from 23 countries are participating in the event. Speaking on the occasion, Winston Chang UN INSARAG Global Lead from OCHA Geneva said, “I am very impressed to witness the huge progress made by the Pakistan Rescue Team.

Organizing such a mega event is no easy task we are witnessing the seamless planning and execution of months of hard work shown by the committed PRT professionals. I congratulate the whole team for a job well done! I would like to put on record and acknowledge the engagements of all participating teams and remember it is all about collaboration, and not competition.”

Secretary Emergency Services, Dr Rizwan Naseer said they have rescued 15.9 million emergency victims, and saved 687 billion losses in 245,691 fire incidents by improved emergency response and professional fire fighting. Motorbike Rescue Service provided emergency services to 2.6 million emergencies with an average response time of 4 minute i.e., even an international achievement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024