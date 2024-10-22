Recovery of former MPA Fatiana: LHC directs DIG Investigation to submit report by 25th

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Monday directed DIG Investigation Lahore to submit a detailed report regarding the recovery of former MPA Ahsan Riaz Fatiana by October 25.

The court proceeding with a petition of Ahsan Riaz’s mother expressed its dissatisfaction over the progress of the investigation.

The petitioner Ms Ashfa Riaz remained present along with her counsel during the court proceedings.

Earlier, the DIG briefed the court about the progress of investigation of the case.

The court, however, remarked that the police efforts appeared inadequate.

The court further observed, “If the case is being handled like this, what will be the outcome?”

The DIG at this sought one week time to oversee the investigation personally. The court adjourned the proceedings till next hearing accordingly.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024