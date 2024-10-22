AGL 38.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
AIRLINK 137.47 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.42%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
DCL 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.89%)
DFML 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.76%)
DGKC 80.75 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.5%)
FCCL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.52%)
FFBL 57.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.61%)
FFL 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.38%)
HUBC 104.49 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.72%)
HUMNL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.65%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.34%)
KOSM 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
MLCF 37.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.4%)
NBP 68.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.64%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.99%)
PPL 130.10 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (0.57%)
PRL 23.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.72%)
PTC 15.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 61.33 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.87%)
TELE 7.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
TOMCL 36.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.7%)
TPLP 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.51%)
TREET 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.93%)
TRG 45.24 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.76%)
UNITY 25.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.89%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 9,207 Increased By 6.7 (0.07%)
BR30 27,560 Decreased By -0 (-0%)
KSE100 86,447 Increased By 390 (0.45%)
KSE30 27,178 Increased By 133.9 (0.5%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-22

Recovery of former MPA Fatiana: LHC directs DIG Investigation to submit report by 25th

Recorder Report Published 22 Oct, 2024 07:05am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Monday directed DIG Investigation Lahore to submit a detailed report regarding the recovery of former MPA Ahsan Riaz Fatiana by October 25.

The court proceeding with a petition of Ahsan Riaz’s mother expressed its dissatisfaction over the progress of the investigation.

The petitioner Ms Ashfa Riaz remained present along with her counsel during the court proceedings.

Earlier, the DIG briefed the court about the progress of investigation of the case.

The court, however, remarked that the police efforts appeared inadequate.

The court further observed, “If the case is being handled like this, what will be the outcome?”

The DIG at this sought one week time to oversee the investigation personally. The court adjourned the proceedings till next hearing accordingly.

