PARTLY FACETIOUS: The 26th Amendment

“So what do you think of the twenty-sixth amendment of our constitution – and need I add the amendments began after 1973 so within fifty-one years…”

“Hmm, that our politicians have won though not hands down.”

“Well, we won’t have another Bandial or…”

“But perhaps we won’t have a Justice Cornelius either.”

“Perhaps though that takes us into the murky realm of intent and that is rather difficult to prove…”

“Saqib Nisar could zero in on intent…”

“The past is the past, let it be.”

“And I reckon that the past needs to be dealt with – whether through acknowledging and reconciling with it or penalizing…”

“Yeah, but that ain’t happening in the Land of the Pure anyway, that’s not why I said the politicians have won hands down. I was actually comparing the twenty-sixth amendment with the number of International Monetary Fund programmes we have had to date, which is twenty-four, so…”

“Hey the amendments began after 1973 the first IMF programme was in 1958 so don’t compare apples and oranges.”

“I am sorry, but I do compare the two – when apples are unaffordable I buy oranges.”

“Don’t be facetious anyway for your information we have beaten the US record – beginning with the Bill of Rights, the first ten amendments in the US…”

“I guess we need to focus on what is important – the senior most may not always be the best…”

“True, and there has been a history of partisanship…”

“Doesn’t partisan imply biased in favour of a political party?”

“Nooooo partisan can only mean biased in favour of…of …shall we say one opinion rather than another.”

“Right, so what about those who voted against party policy…”

“You can refer to them as a squishy tomato pronounced the American way, or you can pronounce it in a clipped British accent as a not yet ripe tomato.”

“Oh shush, so we wait and see, right.”

“We wait and see whether the squishy tomato is made into a puree or a yet to be ripe tomato is used raw in salad and…”

“Oh dear, I have a headache trying to disentangle your thoughts.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024