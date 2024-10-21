Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower as energy, real estate drag

  • CSE All-Share index settled 0.03% down at 12,309.33
Reuters Published 21 Oct, 2024 04:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed marginally lower on Monday, dragged by energy and real estate stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.03% down at 12,309.33.

Sri Lanka’s consumer price inflation eased to minus 0.2% year-on-year in September from an increase of 1.1% in August, official data showed on Monday, as the crisis-hit island nation’s economic rebound continued.

The change was largely driven by a slowing in food inflation to 0.5% in September from 2.3% in August, the Department of Census and Statistics said.

Harischandra Mills Plc and Nuwara Eliya Hotels Plc were the top losers on the index, down 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

Sri Lankan shares log fifth straight weekly gains

Trading volume on the index fell to 71.1 million shares from 80.3 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.49 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.1 million) from 1.95 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 169.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.43 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end lower as energy, real estate drag

President Asif Ali Zardari gives assent to 26th Constitutional Amendment

Rupee slips marginally against US dollar

Intra-day update: KSE-100 Index crosses 86,000 level amid positive indicators

Meezan Bank posts Rs26.4bn profit in 3QCY24

Oil prices regain some ground after 7% loss last week

UAE president tells Putin: we are ready to help resolve Ukraine crisis

Retailer Carrefour reviewing work practices at Saudi partner after Amnesty raises concerns

Gold prices in Pakistan reach record Rs282,300 per tola

Income Tax Ordinance: FBR drafting new law to end categories of ‘late-filers’, ‘non-filers’

3 NTDC projects: World Bank, ADB and IsDB willing to finance

Read more stories