Sri Lanka shares end lower as energy, real estate drag

Sri Lankan shares closed marginally lower on Monday, dragged by energy and real estate stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 0.03% down at 12,309.33.

Sri Lanka’s consumer price inflation eased to minus 0.2% year-on-year in September from an increase of 1.1% in August, official data showed on Monday, as the crisis-hit island nation’s economic rebound continued.

The change was largely driven by a slowing in food inflation to 0.5% in September from 2.3% in August, the Department of Census and Statistics said.

Harischandra Mills Plc and Nuwara Eliya Hotels Plc were the top losers on the index, down 1.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

Trading volume on the index fell to 71.1 million shares from 80.3 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 1.49 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($5.1 million) from 1.95 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 169.4 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 1.43 billion rupees, the data showed.