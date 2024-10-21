Metro bus service project in Faisalabad: Workshop held on institutional consultation regarding major component of planning

FAISALABAD: In collaboration with the Punjab government and the Asian Development Bank, a stakeholder workshop was held at a local hotel regarding the institutional consultation regarding the major component of the planning of the metro bus service project in Faisalabad city.

In the workshop organized with the support of FDA, Asian Development Bank experts Karl Wermig, Huma Daha, Sadiq Aftab and others informed the participants about the importance of Information and Communication Technology Services Corridor on Metrobus service routes, technical and Informing about the technical aspects and its need for the development projects of various institutions, he asked for his suggestions and advice in its planning.

In the workshop, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry was the chief guest while Director General PHA Dr Shahab Aslam, Chief Engineer FDA Mehr Ayub and other engineers of FDA were also present on the occasion. The first session of the consultation was attended by the representatives of FDA, Sui Gas, Fesco, Internet companies Nayatel, Transworld Home Multinet, Cybernet and NTC, while in the second session, the district administration, municipal corporation, Faisalabad Parking Company participated. Environment Department, Waste Management Company, Rescue 1122, WASA and FDA officials were present.

Speaking at the opening session, Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry said that the modern needs of the future era can be taken into account only with overall knowledge in the planning of long-term development projects covering centuries, In order to meet the rapidly changing development requirements in the era of science and technology. He said that the big project of metro bus service in Faisalabad city under Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) is a revolutionary initiative of the Punjab government and consultation with the stakeholders on various details of the planning is welcome which is indispensable for defect-free comprehensive, systematic and sustainable planning.

He termed the concept of information and communication technology services corridor on the routes of the metro bus service as important and necessary in the planning of the project and said that this facility can be used for the provision and expansion of the services of various institutions and in this regard these routes But earth excavation or road cut will be avoided, which is an important part of planning to preserve Metrobus service routes. He asked the heads of institutions to plan for the future from now and play your part in strong and sustainable planning of metro bus service by thinking long-term about new development projects and expansion of institutional services according to the growing urban needs.

DGPHA Dr Shahab Aslam also addressed the conference, and said that the discussion of stakeholders in the conference is welcome for the robust planning of metro bus service and welcomes the suggestions presented. Asian Development Bank experts informed the participants about the concept of Information and Communication Technology Services Corridor and its requirements as per the future requirements on the routes in the planning of the metro bus service project, and said that the participants should review the current network of their organization’s development projects in Faisalabad and deliberate on future planning, and in this regard share your suggestions for a successful strategy for the Information and Communication Technology Services Corridor.

At the end of the workshop there was a question answer session and group discussion, during this time, the participants were also informed about other information required regarding information and communication technology services on the routes of Metrobus service, at the end of the workshop Director Inspection FDA Asim Mehmood thanked the participants.

