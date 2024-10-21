AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,097 Increased By 8.5 (0.09%)
BR30 27,193 Increased By 58.3 (0.21%)
KSE100 85,250 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 26,803 No Change 0 (0%)
Oct 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-21

KP govt to disburse interest-free loans to livestock farmers

Recorder Report Published 21 Oct, 2024 06:04am

PESHAWAR: The KP government will provide interest-free credit to livestock farmers and cattle herders to promote livestock farming, improvement productivity and make them financially stable.

This was stated by KP Minister for Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai while presiding over a progress review meeting on the ongoing and future plans of the Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives Department.

Besides, Secretary Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives Department, Fakhar Alam Khan, Director General (DG) Livestock (Extension) Dr Asal Khan, Director General Livestock Research Dr Ijaz Ali, Director Livestock Merged Districts Dr Abdul Waheed Wazir and Registrar Cooperatives Muhammad Ishaq, officer from Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperatives were also present on the occasion.

In his briefing, DG Extension Dr Asal Khan told the meeting about the measures and projects in livestock extension and said that talks are going on with the banks to provide interest-free loans to the cattle herders. Steps are being taken to implement this project. The government will bear the cost of this project while the principal amount will be deposited in easy installments.

The Director General Livestock and Dairy Development (Research) Dr Ijaz Ali said that research is being done on cattle and poultry diseases. Livestock Research Centres equipped with modern facilities are established at Peshawar, Abbottabad, Chitral, Swat, Kohat and DI Khan.

Provincial Minister Fazal Hakeem Khan Yousafzai emphasized on research on fisheries and said livestock research should conduct research on increasing fish production, best breeding, disease prevention.

He further directed to take steps to revive the cooperative bank and make cooperative more active. In the meeting, while informing about the steps taken regarding digitalization of livestock sector, he said that animal identification and tracking system is being introduced which will increase the management and monitoring of livestock. It will improve overall productivity and help control diseases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LOANS KP govt livestock farmers

Comments

200 characters

KP govt to disburse interest-free loans to livestock farmers

KE says not interested in Thar Block-II project sans its inclusion in IGCEP

After Senate, National Assembly also passes 26th Constitutional Amendment

Pak-UAE JMC meeting today to consider widening ties

Income Tax Ordinance: FBR drafting new law to end categories of ‘late-filers’, ‘non-filers’

Fiscal support to SOEs escalates to Rs5.7trn: SBP

Cabinet approves proposed draft

Senate passes 26th constitutional amendment bill

PMA concerned over increase in polio cases

Illegal housing schemes: PRA Tribunal takes judicial notice

26th constitutional amendment: Gilani congratulates nation on approval

Read more stories