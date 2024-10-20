AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
China September soy imports from US up 13-fold Y/Y

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2024 11:55am

BEIJING: China’s soybean imports from the United States surged 13-fold in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Sunday, rising for the sixth consecutive month.

The world’s largest soybean buyer imported 1.71 million metric tons of soybeans from the United States last month, up from 132,680 tons a year ago, according to the General Administration of Customs.

China Sept soybean imports surge 59% y/y

However, import volumes from the US remain much smaller than from top producer Brazil. Brazilian soybeans made up most of the near record 11.37 million tons of the oilseed that arrived in China in September as good crushing margins encouraged buying.

September soybean arrivals from Brazil rose 23% compared to the same month a year ago to 8.45 million tons.

For the January-September period, total shipments from Brazil rose 13% from the same period last year to 62.24 million tons.

Arrivals from the US fell 15% for the period to 14.55 million metric tons. Brazil supplied 226,307 tons of corn to China last month, 37% of the total arrivals.

