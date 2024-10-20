FBR registers 9,290 Tier-I retailers with POS till Oct

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has integrated 160 big retailers with the Point of Sales (POS) system during October 2024 taking the total number of registered Tier-I retailers to 9,290.

Till September 2024, the Board has registered 9,130 retailers with the POS to document transactions of Tier-I retailers specially hotels/ restaurants. After registration of 160 retailers during last one-month, total number of registered Tier-I retailers now stood at 9,290 upto October 2024.

According to the list of retailers compiled by the FBR till October 17, 2024, out of 9,290 big retailers with Point of Sales (POS) system, a total of 676 restaurants were registered with the POS system and 507 leather and textile retailers were registered with the FBR till October 2024. So far, the number of registered traders stood at around 64,000 under the Tajir Dost Scheme. However, the tax payment stood at below Rs1.3 million by only 575 traders.

