Business leaders hail govt on successful SCO summit

KARACHI: The United Business Group (UBG) warmly congratulates the Government of Pakistan on the resounding success of the recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad, said that the SCO summit paved the way for potential collaborations and investments, bolstering Pakistan’s economy, elevating Pakistan’s stature, solidifying its reputation as a reliable partner.

The UBG commends the Government’s dedication to creating a conducive environment for international diplomacy and commerce.

“The SCO summit marked a milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward increased global engagement, cooperation, government’s vision and commitment to strengthening regional ties,” the UBG leaders said.

They also acknowledged the tireless efforts of the teams involved in making this event a success.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024