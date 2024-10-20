Bilawal requests Fazl to table ‘mutually-agreed’ constitutional amendment bill in parliament

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has requested Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman to table the “mutually agreed” bill for the 26th constitutional amendment in the Parliament on Sunday.

He made these remarks while addressing a joint presser with Fazl outside his Islamabad residence.

Bilawal thanked the JUI-F chief for his tireless efforts to build consensus on the draft and hoped that the two parties would work together in the next parliamentary setup as well.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazl said there was no major controversial point left in the amendment draft, however, he wanted the PTI delegation to get final approval from the founding chairman Imran Khan, and therefore, suggested that the proceedings be delayed till Sunday.

Earlier on Saturday, the Senate and National Assembly sessions were adjourned till 12:30 am and 11:30 am (Sunday) respectively, with expectations that the much-discussed 26th constitutional amendment would be presented in Parliament.

The Senate session, postponed multiple times on Saturday, finally began at 11pm and was adjourned before midnight for 30 minutes.

During the session, Senate Deputy Chairman Syedaal Khan Nasar presided over the session.

Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb presented the Banking Companies Amendment Bill in the Senate.

He noted that during the global economic crisis of 2008, many companies went under. In light of this, the finance minister stated that reforms have been implemented to address potential difficulties faced by financial institutions.

Aurangzeb added that the legal framework has been strengthened to support Islamic banking, and the regulatory role of the State Bank of Pakistan has been reinforced.

The finance minister also highlighted that facilities have been improved for complaints to the banking ombudsman, making it easier for individuals to voice their concerns. This legislation aims to enhance the stability and reliability of the banking sector in Pakistan.

At least 49 senators were present, with many attending continuously over the past five to six days.