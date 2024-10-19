PTI forms 4-member team for talks with IK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday formed a four-member team for holding a meeting with jailed party founding chairman Imran Khan in Adiala Jail today (Saturday) to finalise its draft on the proposed controversial 26th constitutional amendment.

The four-member team include PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, PTI secretary general Salman Akram Raja, Ali Zafar and Hamid Khan, who will meet Khan at Adiala Jail.

This will be first meeting of PTI leaders in almost two weeks as Punjab government had banned Imran Khan from meeting his wife, lawyers, and party members till October 18 due to “security concerns” on October 07.

Talking to journalists after holding a meeting with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman along with other senior party leaders, Goharsaid that they would meet Imran Khan in jail today (Saturday).

He said that the party was close to reaching a consensus with the JUI-F, adding that the PTI aimed to present a draft to founder Imran Khan for his approval.

“We have almost reached a consensus with JI-F chief. When Imran Khan provides his input on Saturday, we will present that draft to JUI-F,” he added.

He said that he had a “productive” meeting with JUI-F chief, and another meeting with the heavyweight cleric will take place after consulting PTI chief in jail, as the party will brief him on the controversial bill.

“On Imran Khan’s request, we have had meetings with Maulana,” Gohar said, adding, “We hoped that we would reach a consensus yesterday. Today, we met Maulana Sahib to reach that consensus.”

“We were in the middle of talks when the special committee announced it reached a consensus on the 26th Amendment. We received the fourth draft and talks are underway, however, there is no truth in finalising the draft with consensus.”

“We have not been allowed to meet Imran for two weeks,” Gohar said, adding that PTI doctors had not been allowed access to the incarcerated party founder either.

“According to his input, we will present our final version.” There were reports that PTI delegation had a brief interaction with Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari as both PPP and PTI delegation landed at Maulana’s residence to garner his support for the amendment.

It said that Bilawal assure the PTI delegation to make sure their meeting with Imran Khan and finalise its draft.

However, Gohar rejected the reports, saying no such talks took place ever, except exchanging pleasantries, adding “when we were holding meeting with Maulana, Bilawal got wind of our presence and rushed to the spot, but he was told to comfortably seated till the crucial huddle was done with.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024