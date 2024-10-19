Financial independence must for women empowerment: Governor

LAHORE: The Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said on Friday that successful women entrepreneurs are inspiration for other women while financial independence is necessary for empowering women.

“The Pakistan People’s Party has the credit of introducing Benazir Income Support Programme, the biggest social security programme of Pakistan for the deserving women,” he said while talking to the delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Women Empowerment and Development Committee led by Convener Maryam Qasim Khan met him at Governor House Lahore.

Various proposals for fostering women empowerment including establishment of Special Economic Zones were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that women are an important part of the society and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was an example of courage for women. He said that the Pakistan People’s Party believes in empowering women, as no society can develop without ensuring the participation of women in various spheres of life. He said that it is commendable that Pakistani women are actively participating in various fields.

The governor assured the delegation of resolving their issues. He added that the issues that fall within the scope of the Punjab government would be sent with strong recommendations. The delegation was comprised of Nida Jafri, Ayesha Noorani, Shahina Cheema, Alia Mahnoor Khan, Mashaqat Amir, Shakeela Bano, Anam Mir, Sahrish Waqas, Shamaila, Ayesha Aman, Toqeer Fatima and others.

Moreover, the governor signed the Saaf Pani Authority Act 2024, the Code of Criminal Procedure (Punjab Amendment) Act 2024 and the Punjab Enforcement and Regulation Act 2024. These three acts will come into effect immediately after the approval of Governor Punjab.

On the promulgation of the Saaf Pani Authority Act 2024, the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority established under the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority Act 2019 shall stand reconstituted as the Punjab Saaf Pani Authority.

