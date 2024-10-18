AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 136.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 45.80 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.86%)
DGKC 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
FCCL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.55%)
FFBL 56.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.79%)
FFL 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.51%)
HUBC 98.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.86%)
HUMNL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.49%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
KOSM 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.02%)
MLCF 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
NBP 66.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.07%)
OGDC 166.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-0.5%)
PAEL 24.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 6.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.73%)
PPL 130.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.46%)
PRL 25.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.64%)
PTC 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.66%)
SEARL 61.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.79%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TOMCL 36.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.61%)
TPLP 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.45%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.59%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,116 Decreased By -27.5 (-0.3%)
BR30 27,255 Decreased By -71.3 (-0.26%)
KSE100 85,456 Decreased By -129.5 (-0.15%)
KSE30 26,877 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.4%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level against the US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published October 18, 2024 Updated October 18, 2024 10:13am

The Pakistani rupee strengthened against the US dollar, appreciating 0.1% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Friday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 277.52, a gain of Re0.27 against the US dollar.

On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 277.79, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a key development, foreign exchange reserves held by the SBP increased by $215 million on a weekly basis, clocking in at $11.02 billion to hit 2.5-year high as of October 11, 2024, data released on Thursday showed.

Globally, the US dollar was headed for its third weekly gain in a row on Friday, helped by a dovish European Central Bank and strong US data that is pushing out expectations for how fast US rates can fall, particularly if Donald Trump wins the presidency.

The greenback pared some of those gains and last bought 149.93 yen on Friday.

Data on Thursday showed US retail sales growth was higher than expected and the ECB cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

Meanwhile, markets have been disappointed at the lack of detail offered by Chinese authorities on plans to revive the slowing economy, and the yuan is headed for its largest weekly fall in more than 13 months against a resilient dollar.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied on Friday after strong US retail sales data, but Chinese economic indicators remained mixed and prices were headed for their biggest weekly loss in more than a month on concerns about demand.

Brent crude futures gained 8 cents, or 0.1%, to $74.53 a barrel by 0338 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.82 a barrel, up 15 cents, or 0.2%.

Both contracts settled higher on Thursday for the first time in five sessions after data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed that US crude oil, gasoline and distillate inventories fell last week.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

First review of IMF commitments: MoF evaluates progress across ministries concerned

GST fraud allegations: Leading cos’ CFOs go into hiding

SC orders transfer of Dam funds to federal govt’s Public Account

Hezbollah says it will escalate war with Israel after Hamas leader killed

Global energy price variations pose risks: SBP projects 2.5-3.5pc growth

Macroeconomy: Structural challenges persist: SBP

Islamabad striving for 13.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio, US told

Aug LSM output up 4.68pc MoM

Nawaz tells Indian journalists: Jaishankar’s visit could be start of normalising ties with India

Read more stories