AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 136.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 45.82 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
DGKC 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
FCCL 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
FFBL 56.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.79%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
HUBC 98.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.86%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
KOSM 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.57%)
MLCF 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
NBP 66.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.07%)
OGDC 166.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.5%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.99%)
PPL 130.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.84%)
PRL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.75%)
PTC 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
SEARL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.88%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TOMCL 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.55%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,115 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 27,252 Decreased By -73.8 (-0.27%)
KSE100 85,420 Decreased By -165 (-0.19%)
KSE30 26,865 Decreased By -118.9 (-0.44%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares drop as Infosys, autos drag

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2024 09:32am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares opened lower on Friday, as IT bellwether Infosys slid after a disappointing forecast and automakers deepened their losses, while continuing foreign fund outflows further weighed on sentiment.

The Nifty 50 index dropped 0.4% to 24,655 points as of 9:35 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex edged down 0.5% to 80,623.

The benchmarks have suffered losses over the past three sessions as foreign investors pulled out money from Indian equities to focus on China.

Foreign institutional investors have pulled out $8.4 billion so far in October, already set for the highest monthly outflows since at least 2002.

Indian shares slip for third straight day as Bajaj Auto’s forecast adds to blues

Assets under custody of foreign portfolio investors had crossed $1 trillion as of September-end.

Twelve out of thirteen subsectors declined in early trade, with IT stocks leading the losses with a 1% drop. Infosys raised its full-year revenue growth forecast to 3.75%-4.5%, but fell short of Street expectations of 4%-5%.

Gold lender Manappuram Finance tanked 15% after its unit Asirvad Micro Finance was barred by the Indian central bank from disbursing fresh loans, citing a breach of norms.

Bajaj Auto’s losses, sparked by a warning that festive sales may fall below expectations, spilled into a second day with a 2% fall.

The fourth heaviest stock on the Nifty Auto index dragged the gauge lower by 0.2%. On the flip side, Axis Bank gained 3% after its September-quarter profit topped expectations, while IT firm Wipro added 4.7% after a revenue beat and bonus share issue, helping to limit some losses on the Nifty 50.

Indian shares

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares drop as Infosys, autos drag

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

First review of IMF commitments: MoF evaluates progress across ministries concerned

GST fraud allegations: Leading cos’ CFOs go into hiding

SC orders transfer of Dam funds to federal govt’s Public Account

Global energy price variations pose risks: SBP projects 2.5-3.5pc growth

Macroeconomy: Structural challenges persist: SBP

Islamabad striving for 13.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio, US told

Aug LSM output up 4.68pc MoM

Nawaz tells Indian journalists: Jaishankar’s visit could be start of normalising ties with India

250 people arrested: Educational centres to be shut in Punjab today

Read more stories