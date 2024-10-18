AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
Forex reserves up $64m to $16.11bn

Published 18 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves increased by $64 million to stand at $ 16.11 billion as of Oct 11, 2024 compared to $ 16.047 billion on October 4, 2024.

During the week under review, the SBP’s reserves increased by $ 215 million to $ 11.023 billion. Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks fell by $150 million to $ 5.089 billion by the end of last week.

The current level of foreign exchange reserves is sufficient enough to cover imports of two months.

