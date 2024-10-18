KATI appoints Rehan Javed as its representative in KCCI

KARACHI: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) has announced the appointment of Rehan Javed as its representative in the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

KATI President Junaid Naqi praised Rehan Javed’s expertise in Nepra, K-Electric, SSGC, and the energy sector, expressing confidence in his ability to address key challenges faced by the business community.

Junaid Naqi emphasized that Rehan Javed’s knowledge and experience would be instrumental in guiding industrialists and traders on energy-related issues.

He added, “Rehan Javed can play a key role in resolving the problems of traders and industrialists through the KCCI platform. We believe he will effectively serve the business community in overcoming current challenges.”

The KATI president further expressed hope that under the leadership of the Karachi Chamber, the business community would see meaningful measures to revive the economy.

Rehan Javed, while thanking Junaid Naqi for nominating him, pledged to meet the expectations of KATI's leadership. “I will make every effort to uphold the trust placed in me and represent the interests of the business community on every forum,” he said.

Rehan Javed also highlighted the challenges faced by Karachi’s businesses due to rising electricity and gas costs.

“The additional costs have disrupted the competitive environment for local businesses, and I will work tirelessly to find solutions to these issues,” he assured.

This appointment is seen as a step toward strengthening the collaboration between KATI and the Karachi Chamber, aiming to address energy sector challenges and promote business-friendly policies.

