Shipping from Bangkok: Drugs worth approx $14000 recovered from parcel

KARACHI: The Collectorate of Customs, Jinnah Airport, on Thursday recovered a substantial quantity of drugs, worth approximately $14,000, from a parcel shipped from Bangkok.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off that led to the interception of a parcel containing approximately 1 kilogram of marijuana. The market value of illicit drugs is estimated to be around $14,000, approx. The suspicious package, sent from Bangkok, was destined for an address in DHA Phase 5, Karachi.

An FIR has been registered under the Customs and Narcotics Act, and an investigation is under way to apprehend those involved in this smuggling attempt.

