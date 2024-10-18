Automation of development processes: Gilgit-Baltistan govt ink agreement with KIU

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Gilgit-Baltistan has made significant advancements by inking an agreement between P&D Department and Karakoram International University (KIU) for automation of its development processes. This pivotal shift will enhance efficiency, transparency, and accountability within the governance structure.

By integrating e-governance, which leverages digital technologies and automation, the development processes will be streamlined to optimize the use of limited development resources, improve service delivery, and support more effective decision-making.

Additionally, this initiative will refine governance across line departments, improving their operational efficiency. Karakoram International University (KIU), as the region’s hub of higher education, has taken on this crucial responsibility. This assignment will also enhance the professional and technical capacities of the IT team and providing opportunities for its IT graduates to contribute to this landmark project, which is foundational for the region’s development.

This event was attended by key stakeholders, including the Chief Secretary, Vice Chancellor of KIU, Additional Chief Secretary (Development), Registrar and Treasurer of KIU, Chief Economist of the Planning and Development (P&D) department, Chief of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) P&D and its team, government secretaries, heads of KIU departments, technical experts from the KIU IT department, heads of various government line departments and P&D Department.

