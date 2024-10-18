Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Another record high: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,900 per tola

Punjab govt announces closure of colleges, universities on Friday

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves surpass $11bn after more than 2 years

Pakistan’s Mega Motor secures key partnership with global EV giant BYD

Aurangzeb discusses economic reforms, climate resilience with US envoy

SBP predicts 2.5-3.5% growth for FY25, warns of structural challenges

Bank Alfalah posts over 50% profit surge in 3QCY24

Israel foreign minister claims Hamas leader Sinwar is dead

