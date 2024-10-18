AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.2%)
DFML 45.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.33%)
DGKC 79.00 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.61%)
FCCL 29.19 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.04%)
FFBL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
HUBC 99.20 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (2.48%)
HUMNL 13.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.2%)
MLCF 37.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
NBP 68.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.74%)
OGDC 167.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.07%)
PAEL 25.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.04%)
PPL 131.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
PRL 26.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.14%)
PTC 14.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.19%)
SEARL 61.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.45%)
TELE 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 36.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.97%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TREET 14.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.43%)
TRG 44.95 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.9%)
UNITY 26.14 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 9,149 Increased By 5.8 (0.06%)
BR30 27,406 Increased By 80.3 (0.29%)
KSE100 85,721 Increased By 135.4 (0.16%)
KSE30 27,001 Increased By 17.3 (0.06%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 17, 2024
Published 18 Oct, 2024 08:23am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Another record high: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,900 per tola

Read here for details.

  • Punjab govt announces closure of colleges, universities on Friday

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves surpass $11bn after more than 2 years

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan’s Mega Motor secures key partnership with global EV giant BYD

Read here for details.

  • Aurangzeb discusses economic reforms, climate resilience with US envoy

Read here for details.

  • SBP predicts 2.5-3.5% growth for FY25, warns of structural challenges

Read here for details.

  • Bank Alfalah posts over 50% profit surge in 3QCY24

Read here for details.

  • Israel foreign minister claims Hamas leader Sinwar is dead

Read here for details.

